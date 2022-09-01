Insider Buying: Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Purchases 4,655,000 Shares of Stock

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG – Get Rating) insider Peter George purchased 4,655,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$265,335.00 ($185,548.95).

Retail Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17.

Get Retail Food Group alerts:

About Retail Food Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, engages in the management of a multi-brand retail food franchise in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, Di Bella Coffee, and Manufacturing and Distribution segments. It is also involved in the ownership of the intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.