Insider Buying: Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Purchases 4,655,000 Shares of Stock

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG – Get Rating) insider Peter George purchased 4,655,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$265,335.00 ($185,548.95).
Retail Food Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17.
About Retail Food Group
