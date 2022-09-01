Insider Buying: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Acquires 554 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

LON:BKG traded down GBX 46.33 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,608.67 ($43.60). The company had a trading volume of 285,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,943.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,970.10.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

