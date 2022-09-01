Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TOT opened at C$7.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.13 million and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.