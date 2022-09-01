Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,192 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

