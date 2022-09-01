Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,750.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $14,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,627,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 2.3 %

BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

