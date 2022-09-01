Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 4,830 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $121,329.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Flywire by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,942,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.