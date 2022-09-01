Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells 3,364 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,015.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

Lantronix Stock Down 4.7 %

LTRX stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

