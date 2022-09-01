Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Sells $410,474.40 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

