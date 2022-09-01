Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.90. Intapp shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 161 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

