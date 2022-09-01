Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,784. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

