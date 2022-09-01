Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 127,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,092,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.