Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 1,537.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,342 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

