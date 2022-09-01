Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

EFAV stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

