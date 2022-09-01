Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 24,129 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GTO opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.74.

