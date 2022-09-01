Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 29,230 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 4.25% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,270,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

