Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $154.57 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.