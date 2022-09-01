Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 384,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

