Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 939 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $321.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

