Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

