Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

