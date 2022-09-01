Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 965.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,813. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

