Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,264.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,264.50 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,268.50 ($15.33), with a volume of 251016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367 ($16.52).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ICP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($34.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Down 6.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 742.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,527.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
Read More
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.