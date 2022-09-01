International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 75.1 %

Shares of International Land Alliance stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Land Alliance will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

