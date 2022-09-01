inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Trading Up 1.4 %

INTT opened at $8.88 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

