Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $224,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,365,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

INTU stock traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

