Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.06 on Thursday, reaching $421.72. 72,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.85. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

