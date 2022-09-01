Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.64. 75,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.85. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

