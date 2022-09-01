Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.64. 75,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.85. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.