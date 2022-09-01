Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Short Interest Update

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 50,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 491,720 shares of company stock worth $606,558. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 6,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

