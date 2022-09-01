Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

