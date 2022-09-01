Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
