Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.70. 14,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 18,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.
Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
