Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.70. 14,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 18,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.