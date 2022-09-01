Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

