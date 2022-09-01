Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.