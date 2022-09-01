Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.