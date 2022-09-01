Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 5.14% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 17,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

