Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 1st (AAMC, AAU, AINV, APPN, ASAN, ASLE, ATTO, AVNW, BIGG, BL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Big Tree Group (TSE:BIGG). They issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

