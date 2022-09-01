Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 1st (AAMC, AAU, AINV, APPN, ASAN, ASLE, ATTO, AVNW, BIGG, BL)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Big Tree Group (TSE:BIGG). They issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). BMO Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC). They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

