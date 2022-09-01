Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VolitionRx (VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – VolitionRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – VolitionRx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Down 3.0 %

VolitionRx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 75,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,754. The company has a market cap of $93.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

