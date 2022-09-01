Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Life Time Group (LTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) recently:

  • 8/15/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/15/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $18.00.
  • 8/11/2022 – Life Time Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
  • 8/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2022 – Life Time Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 20,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

