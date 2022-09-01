Invst LLC Acquires 809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,246.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 169,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

