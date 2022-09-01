Invst LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

