Invst LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 139,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 81.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.6 %

DD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

