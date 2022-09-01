Invst LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 373.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,065,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $198.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

