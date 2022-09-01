iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
