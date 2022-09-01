iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in iQIYI by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

