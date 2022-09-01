Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ironbark Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
In other Ironbark Capital news, insider Michael Cole purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($34,615.38).
