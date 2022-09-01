ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. 193,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,579,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 171,489 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 350,602 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

