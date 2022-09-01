ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. 193,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,579,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
