iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 34,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,549. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
