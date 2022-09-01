iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
HDV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,187. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.
