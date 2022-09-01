iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 39,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

