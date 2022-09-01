iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,384 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,701,000 after purchasing an additional 850,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

