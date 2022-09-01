iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Boosted by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

