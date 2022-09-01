iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 30,272 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,294 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 255,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,398. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

